SINGAPORE, 27 August 2021: Princess Cruises has announced new restart dates for Island Princess and Diamond Princess for sailings in the Caribbean and Japan.

Island Princess will now return to service with a series of cruises to the Caribbean in spring 2022, prior to its 14-day Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean voyage on 27 April 2022. Diamond Princess will also return to service in spring 2022 with a season of Japan sailings. Details of both new programs will be announced shortly.

Sail through history at the Panama Canal – Princess Cruises.

Island Princess and Diamond Princess join eight MedallionClass ships – Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess and Emerald Princess—which have returned to service or are scheduled to restart by 28 November 2021, taking guests to Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

“Following our successful restart in Alaska and the UK, we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board as we continue our return to cruise operations, keeping the health and safety of our guests and teammates our top priority, said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.”

As a result of these changes, Princess Cruises is cancelling its 2021-2022 South America & Antarctica programme and its 2022 World Cruise along with two December 2021 Island Princess cruises.

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to move them to an equivalent future cruise with the added benefit of protecting their 2021/2022 fare on their future cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by 30 September 2021, or guests will automatically be moved to the default alternate. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by 31 December 2022.

Princess will protect Travel Agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.