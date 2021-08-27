Air Canada resumes Munich flights

MUNICH, 27 August 2021: Following Canada’s decision to reopen international borders on 7 September, Air Canada confirms flight details for its Toronto – Munich route.

Sales are open on all booking channels including aircanada.com and via travel agencies for the service that will operate initially with three flights weekly. The airline will fly three weekly services using a Boeing 787-900 aircraft.

The flight departs Toronto at 1600 and arrives in Munich 1835 and departs Munich 2020 arriving in Toronto 1000 on the following day.

Easing up on travel restrictions enables foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated with the Government of Canada-accepted vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and J&J) to enter Canada.

Passengers must have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before travel and also meet specific entry requirements to enter Canada for non-essential travel.

In addition, Canada requires fully vaccinated travellers to:

Provide COVID-19-related information electronically through ArriveCAN (app or web portal) including proof of vaccination prior to departing for Canada (subject to limited exceptions)

meet the pre-entry testing requirements

be asymptomatic upon arrival

have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation in English or French (or certified translation, along with the original) ready to show a government official on request

“All travellers must still present a suitable quarantine plan, and be prepared to quarantine, should they not meet all of the conditions required to be exempt from quarantine. They will also be required to follow public health measures in place, such as monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, wearing a mask when in public and keeping a copy of their vaccination documentation and test results – as well as a list of close contacts and locations, visited – for 14 days after entry to Canada. For air travel, passengers continue to have to wear a mask in Canadian airports and onboard flights to, from and within Canada, with few exceptions, and regardless of their vaccination status.”

See the Government of Canada’s full list of requirements for travellers entering Canada

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2021/07/easing-border-measures-for-fully-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada—permitting-discretionary-travel-for-citizens-and-permanent-residents-of-th.html

Flights from Munich will connect with flights across Canada and the US from the airline’s Toronto hub.

Air Canada is offering up to three flights per week on a 298-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Monday Wednesday and Friday featuring Signature Class, premium economy and economy class.

“We are very excited about the resumption of non-stop service from Munich to Toronto and see this as an important sign for a further recovery of the transatlantic traffic,” commented CEO Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers.