Phuket updates local entry rules

PHUKET, 19 August 2021: Updated measures for travel to Phuket that came into effect 18 and continue until 31 August allow some domestic travellers to enter the island.

According to the Phuket Provincial Order No. 4627/2564 domestic travellers can enter the island through land, air and sea checkpoints if they comply with the following requirements.

1) Persons who are identified in a house registration book as being residents returning to Phuket or are employed on a permanent basis and can show confirmation documents.

2) A traveller under one of the tourism projects such as the Phuket Sandbox or a vehicle driver or service provider for any of the authorised travel schemes (confirmation document required),

3) People who need to visit Phuket on essential business and cannot postpone their trip or other cases under the category of essential travel to Phuket will be allowed to enter on a case-to-case basis at the discretion of the border checkpoint commander.

Domestic travellers who are eligible to enter Phuket must be vaccinated against Covid-19. Authorised vaccines (two doses) are Sinovac, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.* They can also have a combination of Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Other authorised vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (one dose) administered at least 14 days before travel. Those who have recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days of arrival in Phuket must undergo a Covid-19 PCR test or an Antigen test within 72 hours prior to their arrival.

*(Correction 19 August: They can enter with just one jab of AstraZeneca if administered at least 14 days before arrival.)