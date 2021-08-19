Vietjet opens four routes

BANGKOK, 19 August 2021: Vietjet has confirmed it will resume four routes starting in September as well as the last quarter of the year to link Thai destinations in the provinces without stops in Bangkok.

The four cross-country routes are being promoted with the usual Vietjet zero fares that when fees and taxes added cost THB389. Fortunately for would-be passengers, the airline has abandoned the annoying lunchtime booking window, 1200 to 1500, giving travellers a little more time to book and purchase fares. The sale period opened on 6 August and will close at midnight Friday 20 August.

The travel period for the cheap fares runs from 15 September to 31 December 2021, but three of the four services start later in October and November, cutting the potential travel period by 15 days and up to a month for one of the routes.

Vietjet will fly four domestic routes:

Phuket – Chiang Mai starts 15 September 2021

Phuket – Udon Thani starts 10 November 2021

Phuket – Chiang Rai starts 1 October 2021

Chiang Rai – Hat Yai starts 1 October 2021

Terms and conditions apply, and if you bother to read the comments on the airline’s Facebook page, you will recognise there are no options to change the date or passenger name once you tap the buy button. There are no refunds either — use it or lose it. If the airline fails to deliver the flight you booked, then you get an option to book a new date.