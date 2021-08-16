Hyatt Phuket names reopening team

PHUKET, 16 August 2021: Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort announced at the weekend executive appointments who join general manager Pravin Kumar to reopen Hyatt’s first branded resort on the holiday island of Phuket following an extensive renovation.

Ranjeet Viswanathan, an Indian national with more than two decades of sales and marketing experience, has joined as director of sales and marketing.









Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Viswanathan was commercial director at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Phuket, for two years.

Gennaro Avagnale, an Italian national with more than two decades of culinary experience has been appointed executive chef. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, Avagnale was executive chef at ANA Crowne Plaza Osaka for more than three years.

Ganesh Mathur, an Indian national, has been appointed director of finance and comes with more than three decades of hospitality experience. In his previous assignment, Mathur served as area director of finance for Anantara Phuket for seven years.

Weena Kuankid, a Thai national with more than two decades of human resources experience, has been appointed human resources manager following a successful tenure as human resources manager at Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay, Phuket, for two years.

Scheduled to reopen in the fourth quarter of 2021, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort features 201 rooms and suites. The resort is located at Kamala Beach, a short drive from Patong Beach and a 40-minute taxi transfer from the airport.