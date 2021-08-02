Aurora Expeditions taps Virtuoso network

SYDNEY, 2 August 2021: Australia’s adventure cruise company Aurora Expeditions has joined forces with the luxury travel network Virtuoso to expand and reach a new global audience.

Famed for its small-group, expedition-style travel, Aurora Expeditions offer guests the chance to explore some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.

Aurora Expeditions ship “Greg Mortimer,” the first passenger ship utilising the Ulstein X-Bow® (PRNewsfoto/Aurora Expeditions).

The “by-invitation-only” partnership brings Aurora Expeditions together with Virtuoso’s list of travel advisors in Asia-Pacific and expands it to the more than 50 countries where Virtuoso operates.

“Becoming part of Virtuoso’s global network is a milestone for Aurora Expeditions,” says Aurora Expeditions CEO Monique Ponfoort. “We’ve been afforded the opportunity to work with their incredibly talented and reputable member agencies in other areas of the world such as the Asia-Pacific and our home country of Australia.”

“Virtuoso is thrilled to expand our relationship with Aurora Expeditions to now include a reach that goes beyond our initial offerings to the Asian-Pacific market,” says Virtuoso global partner relations vice resident Beth Butzlaff. “Aurora’s passion for adventure, one of the leading drivers of post-pandemic travel, conservation and perspective-altering experiences, is what our advisors and their clients continue to seek out and embrace with open arms.”

Virtuoso travel advisors can access the Aurora Expeditions profile, which includes voyages, pricing sheets, images, trip notes and other relevant collateral via their portal.

The expeditions feature Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands, the Arctic (European and Canadian), Alaska, the Russian Far East, Costa Rica, Baja California and West Papua.