Raffles Hotels heads to Tokyo

SINGAPORE, 24 July 2024: Raffles Hotels & Resorts, a luxury hotel brand owned by Accor, and partners World Trade Center Building Inc and Tokyo Tatemono Co have announced plans to debut the Raffles brand in Tokyo.

Part of the redevelopment of Tokyo’s iconic World Trade Center (WTC) in the Hamamatsuchō district, the hotel is expected to open in 2028.

“We are delighted to grow the Raffles global family with Raffles Tokyo, which will feature the brand’s world-renowned hallmarks including personalised Butler Service and an inspiring environment where anything is possible for our guests.

World Trade Center Building, Inc. and Tokyo Tatemono Co. are likeminded partners that share our vision for delivering luxury hospitality at the highest level, and we look forward to unveiling a new urban icon in one of the world’s most vibrant and culturally significant cities,” said Raffles Hotels & Resorts CEO Omer Acar.

Slated to occupy the top 46 floors of the WTC building, a landmark in Tokyo since its completion in 1970, Raffles Tokyo will be located for business and leisure travellers, offering close proximity to some of the city’s most notable landmarks, including Tokyo Tower, the Roppongi Museum, and Rainbow Bridge. It will also have direct access to Hamamatsuchō station.

The hotel will offer 130 rooms, including 27 suites, six food and beverage outlets, a fitness studio, swimming pool, and spa and bathhouse, and features sweeping panoramic city views.

The hotel will also offer more than 1,156 sqm of multi-functional meeting spaces and facilities.