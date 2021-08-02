Flight Centre hire tech guru

SINGAPORE, 2 August 2021: Flight Centre Travel Group appointed Peter Gianusso to the role of global chief technology officer last week.

He will head up technology for the group’s corporate division, including the global data consolidation platform used to collect travel data from all corporate markets, a business rule & automation platform used to improve data quality and travel automation, and centralised traveller profile & API platforms.

Peter Gianusso.

While new to the travel industry, Gianusso brings with him more than 25 years of technology experience, most recently holding the position of vice president, technology transformation at Prudential Financial. His background in building shared service environments at globally diversified businesses fit well into the travel industry ecosystem.

“Peter is another key addition to our team as we continue to invest in world-class talent to power the tech innovation and scalability that are core to our brand strategies,” said Flight Centre Travel Group global chief experience officer John Morhous. “Peter’s knowledge of doing this in another highly transactional industry like financial services will translate well into travel.”