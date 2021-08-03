Dream Cruises set sail from Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 3 August 2021: Dream Cruises officially re-started its cruises in Hong Kong on 30 July with Genting Dream’s sailing her first ‘Super Seacation’ high seas itinerary.

Genting Dream’s new high seas cruise attracted over 1,000 Hong Kong residents to take part in the historic inaugural voyage on Genting Dream.

The inaugural ceremony of Genting Dream’s Super Seacation was attended by (L to R) Captain Jukka Silvennoinen of Genting Dream, Ms Vivian Sum, JP, Commissioner for Tourism, Mr Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines, Hon Mr Edward Yau Tang-wah, GBS, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Hon Mr Yiu Si-wing, SBS, Legislative Councillor of Tourism Constituency of HKSAR, Legislative Council of the HKSAR, and Dr Pang Yiu-kai, GBS, JP, Chairman, Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The crew of Genting Dream has been implementing new health, hygiene and operating protocols to ensure the ship complies with all Hong Kong shore regulations to provide the safest environment for everyone on board. All crew members have been fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the inaugural cruise. Guests will also need to be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to their departure date (unless exempt due to medical or age-related reasons) and must pass a Covid-19 PCR test 48 prior to sailing.

Genting Dream offers two and three-night high seas “Super Seacation” itineraries.