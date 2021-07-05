Qatar expands IATA Travel Pass trial

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar Airways takes the lead role as the first airline to trial Covid-19 vaccine authentication through the IATA Travel Pass ‘Digital Passport’ Mobile App.

Airlines are trialling the IATA Travel Pass to streamline the process for travellers to reduce paperwork and provide a more contactless, secure and seamless travel experience.

The trial will be rolled out in phases from July, beginning initially with cabin crew returning to Doha travelling from Kuwait, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Sydney.

Cabin crew will be able to upload their Qatar issued Covid-19 vaccination credentials along with their Covidd-19 test results to the IATA Travel Pass Mobile App and verify they are eligible to travel.

On arrival in Doha, the crew will then be able to safely and securely share their vaccination certificate and proceed through immigration at the airport.

IATA’s director-general said: “Qatar Airways and the Qatari Government are showing leadership by becoming the first to trial the verification of passengers’ vaccine credentials through IATA Travel Pass. Certificates of Covid-19 vaccination or testing status will be key to restoring people’s freedom to travel.

“Trials by Qatar Airways and some 70 other airlines have demonstrated that IATA Travel Pass can efficiently manage test results. This important new trial focusing on vaccination status will build even more confidence in IATA Travel Pass as a complete solution for travellers, governments and airlines.”

Travellers are asking for a single solution to verify their Covid-19 testing and vaccination status that will be accepted by governments and airlines worldwide.