SINGAPORE, 5 2021: Princess Cruises has revealed the best of cruising throughout Europe in 2023, with popular itineraries sailing from the Mediterranean and the British Isles to Scandinavia and Russia, Iceland and Norway. All 177 departures go on sale on 16 July 2021.

With 67 unique itineraries, ranging in length from seven to 33 days, cruisers have an array of choices to select their bucket-list Europe cruise to fit their lifestyle, budget and travel dreams. Five MedallionClass ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess – sail to 116 destinations in 32 countries, offering guests the opportunity to visit 53 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.









The 2023 Europe season runs from March to December 2023. Deployment highlights include:

Enchanted Princess sails her first Mediterranean season on a series of seven-day voyages departing from either Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) or Athens (Piraeus), which can be combined for the ultimate 21-day exploration.

sails her first Mediterranean season on a series of seven-day voyages departing from either Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) or Athens (Piraeus), which can be combined for the ultimate 21-day exploration. Regal Princess returns to the Baltic sailing 11-day Scandinavia & Russia cruises roundtrip from Copenhagen, featuring an overnight in St. Petersburg on every sailing.

returns to the Baltic sailing 11-day Scandinavia & Russia cruises roundtrip from Copenhagen, featuring an overnight in St. Petersburg on every sailing. Sky Princess comes back for a second season sailing roundtrip from London (Southampton) on a variety of voyages from seven- to 14-days featuring Iceland and Norway, the Canary Islands and a 24-day adventure to Canada & New England.

comes back for a second season sailing roundtrip from London (Southampton) on a variety of voyages from seven- to 14-days featuring Iceland and Norway, the Canary Islands and a 24-day adventure to Canada & New England. Emerald Princess departs on 12-day British Isles sailings with options including Liverpool, Portland (for Stonehenge) or to the very tip of Scotland to the Orkney Islands, all departing roundtrip from London (Southampton). Guests also have the unique opportunity to experience the awe-inspiring Edinburgh Military Tattoo from Glasgow (Greenock) on the 31 July and 12 August 2023, departures.

departs on 12-day British Isles sailings with options including Liverpool, Portland (for Stonehenge) or to the very tip of Scotland to the Orkney Islands, all departing roundtrip from London (Southampton). Guests also have the unique opportunity to experience the awe-inspiring Edinburgh Military Tattoo from Glasgow (Greenock) on the 31 July and 12 August 2023, departures. Island Princess offers many voyages throughout Europe, including above the Arctic Circle in search of the Northern Lights from London (Southampton) and to the Mediterranean and Israel on 14-day cruises sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia).

offers many voyages throughout Europe, including above the Arctic Circle in search of the Northern Lights from London (Southampton) and to the Mediterranean and Israel on 14-day cruises sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia). Sky Princess and Island Princess spend the Summer Solstice at the top of the world when the sun never sets on 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun & Summer Solstice voyages.

and spend the Summer Solstice at the top of the world when the sun never sets on 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun & Summer Solstice voyages. All five ships sail spring and fall Transatlantic voyages for the ultimate ocean crossing between Ft. Lauderdale and Barcelona, Copenhagen, London (Southampton), New York or Rome (Civitavecchia).

From pasta and pizza to ancient ruins, art history, castles and fjords, cruisers are sure to return again and again to take in must-see attractions, like the 53 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Princess visits, including:

The White City of Tel-Aviv from Ashdod in Israel

The Acropolis from Athens, Greece

Cathedral, Alcázar and Archivo de Indias in Seville from Cadiz, Spain

The Kronborg Castle from Copenhagen, Denmark

Gorham’s Cave Complex from Gibraltar

The Ancient City of Ephesus from Kusadasi, Turkey

Mount Etna from Messina, Italy

The City of Lübeck from Hamburg, Germany

With 24 “More Ashore” late-night and overnight calls in port, guests can make the most of their time exploring and experiencing the local sites and cultures. Princess is also offering five distinct cruise tours:

Opportunities to sightsee in the cosmopolitan city of Madrid are available on the Highlights of Spain cruise tour;

Discover the birthplace of the Renaissance on the Classic Italy cruise tour;

The Imperial Treasures cruise tour is available for those who want to take in the art and architecture of Prague, Vienna and Budapest;

Guests can marvel at the sweeping landscapes on the Ring of Kerry cruise tour;

Our new Best of Greece cruise tour includes a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Mycenae, Meteora and Delphi.

Visit: www.princess.com