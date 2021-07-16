Hotel options under Samui Plus

BANGKOK 16 July 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand released information on hotel accommodation options under the Samui Plus programme on the eve of the project’s launch Thursday.

International visitors under the Samui Plus programme can choose from two accommodation options; ‘Samui Extra Plus’ and ‘SHA Plus’ hotels, which have been officially approved in terms of hygiene and safety.

During the first 14-nights, international visitors must book accommodation for the first seven nights in a ‘Samui Extra Plus’ hotel on Samui island. They can book the second option ‘SHA Plus’ hotel on Samui, Pha Ngan, or Tao islands during the remaining seven nights. After 14 nights, they are then free to travel elsewhere in Thailand. (See links below for: General Information – Samui Plus and Samui Plus FAQs)

Samui Extra Plus hotels target international visitors to Samui. They were formerly identified as ALQ hotels (now AQ hotels). They have been specially assigned for the Samui Plus programme. The Samui Extra Plus label differentiates them from the AQ system, as there are also AQ hotels available on Samui island.

All Samui Extra Plus hotels are acknowledged by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate-General processing of the Certificate of Entry (COE) application specifically under the Samui Plus programme.

The SHA Plus certification indicates that a hotel meets the necessary measures to prevent Covid-19 and also that 70% of its workforce has been fully vaccinated. See the link below for SHA Plus properties.

To book a Samui Extra Plus hotel, travellers must contact the hotel directly via email. See below for details of the Samui Extra Plus properties and their locations around Samui, with a breakdown of the room types available.

