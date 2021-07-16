Hotelbeds partners with Sala Hospitality

PALMA, Spain, 16 July 2021: Hotelbeds signed a sale agreement with Sala Hospitality Group, a homegrown Thai hospitality company that owns and operates eight resorts properties.

With this agreement, Hotelbeds has secured exclusive offers and privileges for its clients at the group’s seven properties, including luxury resorts and boutique accommodations located in Thailand’s most beautiful holiday destinations, including islands, cities and emerging regions. These offers are designed to inspire travel and help fuel the industry’s recovery.

Sala Hospitality Group operates under two brands: SALA Resorts and Spas – luxurious villas and suites with access to rejuvenating SALA spas, romantic beachfront bars and restaurants, for a very personal and private experience; and Sala Boutique – charming residences located in picturesque locations, many of which are filled with historical significance.

This new partnership will provide Sala Hospitality Group with access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers based in more than 140 source markets worldwide, which includes high-value channels such as travel agents, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programmes.

Hotelbeds global sourcing director Jorge Cortés said: “We are delighted to once again work with Sala Hospitality Group and add these eight outstanding properties to our portfolio in Thailand. We are thrilled to be able to offer these exclusive rates to Hotelbeds’ global network of 60,000 travel trade buyers and give them the opportunity to offer travellers the chance to book and experience these amazing hotels once safe travel resumes in the region.”

Sala Hospitality group director of revenue optimizations Alejandro Costa said: “We are delighted to extend our valuable relationship with Hotelbeds through this agreement. The complexity of the global hotel market demands effective support from our key distribution suppliers. Hotelbeds brings us access to one of the widest travel trade distribution networks in the market. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”