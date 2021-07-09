Hilton ready to reflag Mandarin Orchard

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2021: Hilton will launch its largest hotel in the Asia Pacific with the opening of the 1,080-room Hilton Singapore Orchard in January 2022.

The property is a conversion of the iconic Mandarin Orchard Singapore that opened for business in 1971, under the management of Meritus Hotels and Resorts, a division of the property owner OUE Limited.

Hilton takes over the management of the property that is currently undergoing renovations. It announced this week that reservations are open from January 2022. The rebranded property that stands in the heart of Singapore’s downtown Orchard Road will represent Hilton’s flagship presence in the country following an extensive refurbishment.

Hilton vice president operations Southeast Asia Paul Hutton said: “We are delighted to start a brand new year with the launch of a significant addition to our regional portfolio through the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard. It will represent a true landmark Hilton hotel in an important gateway city for Southeast Asia.”

With 1,080 refurbished rooms and suites across two towers, Hilton Singapore Orchard will be one of the largest hotels in Singapore.

Two restaurants, the award-winning Chatterbox and the two Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten continue the Mandarin Orchard legacy. The renovation adds three new food and beverage outlets featuring all-day dining, a speciality restaurant and a lobby lounge and bar. The hotel group named Cedric Nubul as general manager of the property.