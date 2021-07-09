BA launches special student fares

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2021: Singaporean students enrolled for studies in the UK and Europe are eligible for competitive fares on British Airways with an additional luggage allowance.

The inclusive of tax (service fee applies) starting at around SGD730 one-way and SGD1,120 return are quoted for travel to the UK and cities in Europe.

The airline announced Thursday it would double the luggage allowance from a single 23 kg checked luggage to two bags totalling 46 kg in World Traveller class (economy cabin). Tickets are valid for a year, and students can change dates without any additional change fee.

This special offer is on sale through five of the airline’s travel partners; PriceBreaker, Chan Brothers Travel, New Shan Travel, CTM (students.sg@travelctm.com) and UOB Travel.

British Airways’ head of sales, Asia Pacific Noella Ferns said: “Following months of uncertainty caused by the global lockdown, we are delighted to be offering direct flights between Singapore and the UK. We realise that going to university is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we would love for the students to start this adventure with us. Packing for school can be stressful for many students (and their parents!) as there is just so much they wish to bring with them. To help ease this issue, we are proud to continue with the tradition of supporting our students with a more generous baggage allowance.”

In response to Covid-19, British Airways has introduced measures to keep customers safe. Students will be asked to check-in online, download their boarding pass and, where possible self-scan their boarding passes at the departure gate. Travellers must wear a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights.

The special student offer started 1 July and remains open for bookings and travel until 30 June 2022.