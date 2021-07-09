SINGAPORE, 9 July 2021: Princess Cruises guests sailing on the upcoming partial summer 2021 Alaska season will enjoy authentic Alaska-themed activities offered throughout the cruise line’s award-winning “North to Alaska” culinary, entertainment and shore excursions series.

Previously announced, the cruise line is slated to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings roundtrip from Seattle, with seven-day cruises scheduled to depart 25 July through 26 September 2021, onboard Majestic Princess.







“North to Alaska” brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. From savouring fresh Alaska seafood to meeting locals, the programme allows guests to see, feel and taste the best of the Great Land.

Alaska Seafood

Guests savour a destination-themed dinner in the main dining rooms and unique Alaska seafood menus in the speciality restaurants during their cruise, including fresh salmon, King crab and halibut. Foodie favourites, including seafood chowder from Bonanza Bar and Grill in Skagway and fish tacos from The Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan are offered on the top deck grill of Majestic Princess, along with other selections in Juneau.

Exclusive to Princess cruises sailing to the Great Land, Cook My Catch offers a true sea-to-seat experience. Guests have the chance to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night.

Unique Alaska Experiences

Thoughtfully curated onboard activities continue to bring the local Alaska culture to life with various experiences, including:

Life as a Musher – guests meet a local dog musher, learn about the annual 1,100-mile Iditarod sledge dog race and interact with a real dog.

Midnight Sun Experience – hosted in The Sanctuary onboard Majestic Princess, guests delight in an intimate music experience with a guitar vocalist, cuddle up with blankets on lounge chairs and enjoy warm beverages or local Alaska beers.

Klondike Festival – a celebration of the spirit of the Alaska gold rush with entertainment for the whole family, including gold nugget arts and crafts projects. In addition, a special Night at the Klondike dance party will be offered in one of the lounges.

Experience A National Treasure – Glacier Bay National Park

The 3.3 million-acre Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is sure to impress with the magnificent blue spires of Margerie Glacier. Beyond the ice, guests see towering snow-capped mountains, deep fjords, and freshwater streams. With a National Park Service Ranger onboard, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the rich history and array of wildlife that calls Glacier Bay National Park home.

Alaska Cruise Excursions

Guests can experience true adventure in Alaska and feel like a local with unique shore excursions that offer a taste of true Alaska life. From fishing to dog sledging to flightseeing, some of the 2021 season offerings include:

Ketchikan – Alaska Fishing & Wilderness Dining; Hunting for Halibut; Zipline Adventure Park; Rainforest Zip, Skybridge & Rappel Adventure; Neets Bay Bear Cruise; Black Bear, Wildlife & Nature Walk.

Juneau – Dog Sled Summer Camp; Mendenhall Glacier Helicopter & Guided Walk; Mendenhall Glacier Helicopter, Guided Walk & Salmon Bake; Pilot’s Choice Ice Age Exploration (with two landings); Taku Glacier Helicopter Landing & Airboat Tour; and several Whale Watching tour options.

Skagway – Glacier Discovery By Helicopter; Adventure Park & Ziplines; and White Pass Scenic Railway.

The 2021 Princess Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.