DUBAI, UAE: 2 July 2021: Emirates is expecting more than 450,000 passengers to travel from, to and through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport over the course of the next two weekends on over 1,600 flights.

The busiest days for the airline will be the next two weekends, 2 to 3 July and 9 to 10 July, although high passenger traffic is expected to start today and will run through to 12 July.

In addition, close to 100,000 passengers will be arriving in Dubai on Emirates flights to start their summer holidays during that same period.

All Emirates and DXB touchpoints are fully prepared to manage the increase in passenger traffic, with measures and protocols in place designed to enhance safety as customers move through Terminal 3.

This includes robust and consistent cleaning protocols for high traffic areas such as seats and handrails; modern cleaning technologies for surfaces in Emirates’ dedicated lounges keeping them germ-free for longer; social distancing measures through floor markings, signage and airport employees safely managing the flow of passengers; hand sanitising stations as well as Plexiglas partitions at Emirates check-in desks and in Emirates Lounges, amongst numerous other measures.

Customers are strongly urged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid delays. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time for their journey with expected heavy road traffic coming into Terminal 3.

Customers are also reminded to review the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, including whether forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests are required on the Emirates Travel Hub, which has the latest information for every country on the airline’s route network.

Customers can physically check-in and drop off their luggage at any Emirates counter 24 hours before departure.* All passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check-in no later than 3 hours prior to departure. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check-in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters or contactless kiosks to complete the required travel documentation checks and formalities.

Customers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight, and gates close 20 minutes before departure.

A touchless, paperless experience for smoother journeys

Emirates customers can look forward to an easier and hassle-free airport experience with contactless check-in, its biometric path and enhanced digital verification of Covid-19 medical information. The airline has sharpened its focus on technologies and services that optimise passenger processing to minimise queues for a fast-tracked experience that prioritises safety and efficiency.

Significantly reducing wait times, Emirates’ contactless kiosks are completely controlled by personal mobile devices without the need to touch the screens, providing another way passengers can enjoy a safe and efficient pre-boarding experience. Along with check-in, customers can choose seats on board, drop off their bags, and even pay for ancillary products like extra baggage.**

Customers can also use Emirates’ biometric path for a contactless journey via 18 check-in desks and seven biometric boarding gates, with virtually no document checks and less queuing.

Emirates is also leading the way in providing more ways for its customers to fulfil their pre-departure health requirements through digital verification. Customers flying between Dubai and London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York JFK, Moscow, Frankfurt, Charles De Gaulle, and Amsterdam can also now use the IATA Travel Pass to manage their COVID-19 travel documentation, including vaccination and latest PCR test results. The airline is progressing on plans to roll out the IATA Travel Pass solution across its global network this summer.

In July, Emirates will also connect the Alhosn app with its check-in systems, in addition to its existing integration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Customers will have the advantage of digital retrieval and verification of COVID-19 medical records for a paperless experience regardless of where in the UAE they had completed their vaccination or COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests.

Emirates will also be reopening its dedicated First Class Lounge in Concourse B for its customers on 1 July to cater to the surge in passenger demand, particularly in the premium classes. With a seating capacity for 540 customers and more space between seating and dining areas, the First Class Lounge will offer a luxurious retreat before departure.

*Except for flights to the USA

**The contactless kiosk service is available to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong