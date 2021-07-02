Amadeus and Qantas mark NDC milestone

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2021: Amadeus has started to deliver Qantas’ NDC-sourced content to pilot travel sellers to test booking, servicing through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

Thes selected travel agents can shop, book, and pay for NDC offers sourced from the Qantas Distribution Platform. This includes ancillary services not available via EDIFACT, special price offers, and fully integrated post-booking servicing like cancelling and refunding an NDC booking.

The Amadeus Travel Platform is a technology platform based on fully open systems with a broad range of global travel content. It is the backbone of multiple front-end solutions, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect and the Amadeus Travel API. It will allow travel sellers and travel buyers to easily access Qantas offers.

“Qantas has long been a close partner of ours, and this milestone ensures that we will continue working alongside the carrier on modern retailing capabilities. We are excited to take this next step with Qantas as we have been processing live NDC bookings through the Amadeus Travel Platform for several years now,” said Amadeus executive vice president airlines distribution, Javier Laforgue.

Qantas executive manager global sales & distribution, Igor Kwiatkowski noted: “After this pilot phase, more of our agency partners will have access to richer content through the Qantas Distribution Platform to deliver a more personalized experience for our mutual customers.”