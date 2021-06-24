Tripadvisor names top travel activities

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2021: A three-day discover tour of Angkor in Siem Reap Cambodia wins Tripadvisor’s World’s Top Luxury Tour Award.

Tripadvisor announced, Wednesday, the winners of its 2021 Travellers’ Choice® “Best of the Best” Things to Do Awards. Previously called the Travellers’ Choice Awards for Experiences, the revamped Things to Do Awards have been broadened to recognise all the best activities across a dozen subcategories.





The list includes activities focused on Nature & Hiking to Water Adventures to Out of the Ordinary Experiences, reflecting activities that have been hot since the start of the pandemic.

Tripadvisor taps an inventory of things to do – with nearly 400,000 bookable activities.

“When I think about what makes a trip truly unforgettable, it’s those can’t-miss and truly unique activities like a sunset sail with my family, a bike tour with the most hilarious and knowledgeable tour guide, or doing something out of my comfort zone, like ziplining through the forests of New Zealand,” said Tripadvisor general manager experiences, Kate Urquhart. “With no other accolades of its scale, the Travellers’ Choice Things to Do Awards are in a unique class of their own, highlighting all the activities travellers have determined are essential when visiting a destination.”

Tripadvisor is awarding Travellers’ Choice to 530 Things to Do this year. The activities cracking the list for 2021 are largely outdoor and water-based, not surprising in light of the outdoors craze prevailing throughout the pandemic. Winners also include more than your traditional guided city walking tours, with things like a husky safari in Finland, French wine and cheese tasting in Paris, and a private boat through the crystal blue lagoon of Malta ranking among travellers’ favourites.

In addition to world and country-level winners, this year Tripadvisor is also ranking the best Things to Do in 10 major cities around the world, inclusive of experiences, tours, activities and attractions. It’s the first time Tripadvisor has combined attractions and bookable experiences into one major award category, giving travellers a full picture of the best things to do in popular cities globally – according to those who’ve visited.

Best of the Best Things to Do across 12 subcategories

Top Overall Experiences, inclusive of experiences, tours and activities

No 1 in the world: Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa – Dubai, UAE.

Best Things to Do in 10 cities around the world, inclusive of experiences and attractions

Adventure Activities

No 1 in the world: Hang gliding Experience Rotorfly – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Food Experiences

No 1 in the world: Undiscovered Charleston: Half-Day Food, Wine & History Tour with Cooking Class – Charleston, SC.

Nature and Hiking

No 1 in the world: Ziplining Forest Adventure – The Original Canopy Tour Rotorua – Rotorua, New Zealand.

Water Adventures

No 1 in the world: Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa – Dubai, UAE.

Out of the Ordinary Experiences

No 1 in the world: Heli Hike Fox Glacier – Fox Glacier, New Zealand.

Sailing & Day Cruises

No 1 in the world: 2 Hour Lisbon Sunset and Wine Sailing Tour – Lisbon, Portugal.

Wine Experiences

No 1 in the world: Wine Sampler Tour – Queenstown, New Zealand.



Biking Tours

No 1 in the world: Red Rock Canyon Self-Guided Electric Bike Tour, Las Vegas, Nev.

Luxury Tours

No 1 in the world: 3-Days Discovery Of Angkor, Waterfalls, Floating Village and Banteay Srei temple – Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Family-Friendly Fun

No 1 in the world: Exciting Upper Pigeon Smoky Mountains Rafting Trip Hartford, Tenn.

