TravelFlan kicks off World Cup sales in Asia

SEOUL, 17 June 2021: MATCH Hospitality appointed TravelFlan, earlier this week, as its sales agent in Korea and Singapore for the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

MATCH Hospitality is the global rights holder and the only company appointed by FIFA to promote and sell, either directly or via a network of sales agents, ofﬁcial commercial hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, including guaranteed match tickets.

MATCH Hospitality has operated the FIFA Commercial Hospitality Programmes for the previous three editions of the FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Confederations Cup in South Africa, Brazil and Russia and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Germany, Canada and most recently France.

The company’s executive chairman, Jaime Byron, said: “Qatar promises to deliver a tournament that will capitalize on its principal attributes; the close proximity of its eight venues which are all located in or within short driving distance of Doha… Our Sales Agents will be key to our success, and I am delighted to announce our decision to appoint TravelFlan as our Exclusive Sales Agent in Korea and Singapore, respectively.

I have no doubt that TravelFlan will help deliver the best possible results for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and open the door to the Korean and Singaporean markets for the extraordinary experiences promised by what will be an exceptional FIFA World Cup.”

TravelFlan CEO Abel Zhao added: “Thanks to this agreement, our company will bring these territories a lot closer to the most coveted football competition in the world, offering fans a unique opportunity to purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

TravelFlan will also offer various services in conjunction with the hospitality packages, including flights, accommodation, transport and social programmes.

About the FIFA Hospitality Programme

The FIFA Hospitality Programme for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will offer guests match ticket-inclusive packages, including on-site services at the stadiums and various off-site services, including accommodation and air transportation.

Details about the Official Hospitality Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are available on www.FIFA.com/hospitality.