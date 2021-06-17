Royal Caribbean resumes Bahamas sailings

MIAMI, 17 June 2021: Royal Caribbean International celebrated its return to the Caribbean as Adventure of the Seas set sail from Nassau in the Bahamas earlier this week.

The first of Royal Caribbean’s ships to resume cruising in the Western Hemisphere, Adventure of the Seas welcomed more than 1,000 vacationers on its opening cruise. The ship set sail with a vaccinated crew and guests 16 years of age or older. They make up 94% of all guests onboard, while the remaining 6% are children younger than 16.

The ship is embarking on a summer lineup of seven-night sailings to destination in the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico. Following in the wake of the cruise line’s return to the Caribbean, 11 Royal Caribbean ships are set to cruise from the US and Europe once again, beginning in July and August.