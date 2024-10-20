Sneak peek: Disney’s first cruise ship

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2024: Drawing on over 100 years of storytelling magic, the first Disney Cruise Line ship will sail from Singapore on 15 December 2025.

The fleet will feature many “firsts,” including experiences specially created for Asian guests. Disney Adventure will include three all-new Disney attractions on the upper decks in an adventure zone that celebrates the larger-than-life personalities from the Marvel Universe.

Photo credit: Disney Cruise Line.

One of the attractions will be the Ironcycle Test Run – the longest rollercoaster at sea. Guests can also look forward to a remarkable spread of dining options comprising international favourites and world-renowned Asian cuisine. Showstopping Broadway-style entertainment will dazzle in an all-new musical spectacular, “Remember,” developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure, and, for every travelling group and size, there will be numerous staterooms for guests.

Bookings for the Disney Adventure are scheduled to open 10 December 10, 2024. Details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on 14 November 2024.

“As part of our unprecedented expansion for Disney Cruise Line, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences that bring our special brand of cruising and the best of Disney storytelling to new guests on new shores,” said Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sharon Siskie. “When the Disney Adventure sets sail in December 2025, guests throughout Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to experience the magic of their favourite Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories.”

Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to an exceptional experience anchored in world-class entertainment, themed dining and artful accommodations. This magic will come alive on the Disney Adventure through seven themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.

“Today we unveil the spectacular new Disney Adventure to the world,” said Disney Cruise Line Vice President and Regional General Manager, Southeast Asia, Sarah Fox. “Sailing on primarily three and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone. From fun and interactive spaces for kids to relaxing venues for adults to unwind to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern.”

On the upper decks, Toy Story Place will inspire guests to explore, play, connect and have fun in a whimsical water playland where the world of Pixar’s “Toy Story” will spring to life. Designed for families with young children, the area will include playful water features inspired by the films, including a large family pool, multiple whirlpools, towering water slides and interactive splash pads.

At the ship’s heart, Disney Imagination Garden will have a state-of-the-art Garden Stage with three-deck-high LED screens, setting the scene for guests with its open-air, amphitheatre-style seating. It will be home to several shows starring favourite Disney and Marvel characters, including Let’s Set Sail, a high-energy dance party that will jumpstart the fun on embarkation day; Avengers Assemble!, an epic battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains; Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen, a swashbuckling adventure helmed by the roguish and charming Captain Jack Sparrow; Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party, a vibrant and energetic celebration perfect for Disney music lovers of all ages; and Baymax Super Exercise Expo, a musical exercise show inspired by the members of Big Hero 6.