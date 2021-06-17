VITM show sets new dates

HANOI, 17 June 2021: Organisers of Vietnam’s top travel trade show VITM Hanoi International Tourism Fair 2021, announced this week new dates; 28 July to 1 August.

Dates have been changed twice this year, with the latest change blamed on the “complicated and unpredictable developments of the Covid-19 pandemic since April”, the Vietnam Tourism Association said in a statement on its website.

(Standing) Vu The Binh, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Tourism Association, briefs the media at a press conference about VITM Hanoi Expo 2021 and National Domestic Tourism Forum 2021. (Photo: Tuan Nam).

The last change pegged the event to dates in late June, but a spike in Covid-19 infections has now forced the organisers to move the event by a month to the end of July

Vietnam Tourism Association vice-chairman Vu The Binh confirmed the change at a press conference to introduce VITM Hanoi Expo 2021 and National Domestic Tourism Forum 2021 to local media.

“In order for businesses to promptly resume activities once the 4th Covid-19 wave is under control, the Vietnam Tourism Association decided the VITM Hanoi Expo 2021 should be hosted 29 July to 1 August,” explained Vu The Binh.

VTA adopted the theme “New normal, new opportunities” for the conference component of the fair. Most of the exhibitors at the travel mart will be domestic hospitality and travel operators with local representatives of foreign travel companies and foreign national tourist offices as strict Covid-19 entry restrictions prevent international travellers from visiting Vietnam.

The show will convene at the ICE Hanoi International Exhibition Centre.