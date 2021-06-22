Bangkok Air resumes island flights

BANGKOK, 22 June 2021: Bangkok Airways resumes direct flights from Bangkok to Trat, the closest airport to Chang island on the Gulf of Thailand and between holiday islands Samui and Phuket.

Flight schedule Bangkok – Trat route effective 1 July

1-31 July 2021, the airline will operate four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

1 August – 30 October 2021, the airline will operate one flight daily.

The outbound flight, PG305, departs Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) airport at 1140. and arrives at Trat airport at 1240. The inbound flight, PG306, departs Trat airport at 1310 and arrives at Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) airport at 1410.

Flight schedule Samui – Phuket route effective 16 July

16 – 31 July 2021, the airline will operate flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

1 August – 30 October 2021, the airline will operate one flight daily.

The outbound flight, PG253, departs Samui airport at 1125 and arrives at Phuket airport at 1225. The inbound flight, PG254, departs Phuket airport at 1300 and arrives at Samui airport at 1400.