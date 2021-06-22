WTA fills geographical gaps

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2021: The Worldwide Travel Alliance has announced Re•think Travel Marketing as its travel industry partners in North America and UnionWay as partners for China.

Re•think Travel Marketing and UnionWay join the WTA effective 21 June. It means travel companies seeking business from markets in Europe, and now North America and China can use WTA as a one-stop-shop for travel industry sales, representation and public relations.

New global reach: (l to r) Jane Berhend, David DiGregorio, Hugh Hough, and Ming Yue join the Worldwide Travel Alliance.

Re•think co-founder Jane Berhend said: “The founders of WTA have a lot of experience with resorts in the Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean. Re•think is strong on Americas, Africa, DMOs, and high-end ecotourism brands. There is a lot of complementary expertise, and global market reach in WTA that we can now offer clients.”

UnionWay, which has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu connects global tourism brands to the Chinese outbound market through sales, marketing strategy, representation, media outreach and event management.

While outbound travel from China is temporarily shut down UnionWay, managing director Ming Yue said there was massive demand that will soon be released.

He referenced an *Oliver Wyman survey published at the end of April 2021. “The survey suggested there is around USD200 billion in pent-up demand waiting to be unleashed once China’s outbound borders reopen,” he said.

Ming predicts that a lot more Chinese travellers will arrange their own travel after Covid and rely much less on joining group tours. However, nearby Southeast Asian destinations will most likely benefit from the first post-Covid wave of Chinese travellers, with a robust long-haul rebound not expected until Q4 2022.

The Worldwide Travel Alliance launched in January 2021, offering travel brands representation in all major European markets.

“The addition of Re•think and UnionWay gives WTA more reach and global travel trade firepower,” said WTA co-founder Ken Scott. “Both bring a diversity of skill sets and networks of contacts. Between us, we have a grasp of emerging trends that will reopen and redefine travel in 2021 and beyond.”