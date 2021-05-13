Thai Smile drops services

BANGKOK, 13 May 2021: Thai Smile has cut domestic services in response to severe restrictions imposed by provinces across Thailand to fight the surge of Covid infections.

A virtual lockdown is in place in most of Thailand’s 77 provinces, although daily infections are slowing. Daily cases countrywide, as of 12 May, reached 1,983 with 34 deaths. Fatalities stand at 486. Most of the daily increases occur in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Cumulative cases since March 2020 reached 88,907.

Restrictions vary by province, but airline travel between Bangkok and the provinces has dropped by around 90% during the first quarter of the year.

Thai Smile Airways said in a statement released on 12 May that it is reducing flights from its home base in Bangkok until 31 May when it will review the situation and take into account government directives.

Flights continue from Bangkok to:

• Chiang Mai – one daily

• Chiang Rai – one daily

• Ubon Ratchathani – one daily

• Udon Thani – one daily

• Khon Kaen – one daily

• Phuket – two daily

• Krabi – one daily

• Hat Yai – one daily

• Narathiwat – one daily.

Flights are temporarily closed to Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, as well as all direct cross-country routes. Passengers are eligible for refunds, or they can transfer their bookings to other flights if available.