Thailand speeds up Covid jabs

BANGKOK, 18 May 2021: The Thai government will deploy an adapted version of its Mor Prom (Doctor ready) vaccination registration app that will allow foreign residents to register for the free Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Thailand’s National News Bureau confirmed details on Sunday to counter confusion about the registration process for foreign residents and workers.

In related news, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun said mass vaccinations could begin as soon as next week, as supplies have arrived earlier than expected. The inoculation programme will move ahead quickly once they are distributed to walk-in centres.

Foreign residents should be able to register on the upgraded Mor Prom application to get an appointment at an assigned vaccination centre, or they can visit one of the walk-in jab facilities once they are up and running. Provinces that ready have a supply of vaccines can also activate the walk-in centres and commence operations immediately.

Natapanu noted that the registration app would be the preferred channel, and work is progressing on introducing English and other languages versions as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, independent institutions are supporting the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme. Last week, Rangsit University in Pathum Thani province completed a survey of residents in Muang Ake, a massive housing development surrounding the university campus that showed residents favoured vaccination. The positive response secured a government green light for 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to innoculate 25,000 residents in June.

Within a few hours of the university’s app opening for registration on Monday, appointment slots filled up. A thousand people per day are now confirmed for jabs starting 7 June. Other educational institutions are likely to follow Rangsit University’s example to speed up vaccinations.

(Source: NBT plus additional reporting)