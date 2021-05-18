Philippines funds PCR tests on the cheap

MANILA, 18 May 2021: Domestic travellers in the Philippines can get a PCR Covid-19 test on the cheap thanks to the Tourism Promotions Board subsidising 50% of the cost.

No details on PCR tests prices provided, but back in February, the laboratory fees ranged from PHP5,000 (approximately USD 104) to 3,800 (USD79.40).

At the weekend, TPB confirmed it was resuming the discount subsidy on transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, only for domestic point-to-point 15 May to 30 June.

According to the Philippines News Agency, the President’s Office had earlier declared a general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions for Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite, known as the ‘NCR Plus’.

Only essential travel in and out of the said bubble was allowed, but the national government permitted point-to-point air travel for leisure purposes. Chartered flights from the NCR Plus regions to a resort in an area under GCQ or modified GCQ will be allowed, involving short, private transfers by land or sea.

