BANGKOK, 21 May 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts reaffirms its reputation as Thailand’s leading hotel operator with 36 Centara hotels and resorts declared winners under the banner of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award for hotels.

The latest awards, representing the most exceptional, highest-rated properties worldwide, recognises an overwhelming 90% majority of Centara’s entire portfolio.

The group’s properties in resort destinations are consistently high achievers, with five properties in Phuket, Samui, Hua Hin, and Krabi receiving this award for an impressive 11 consecutive years. They include Centara Karon Resort Phuket; Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket; Centara Villas Samui; Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin; and Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi also proved popular with travellers from around the world, receiving the award for nine and eight years in a row, respectively.

“Last year has been challenging for us and indeed the travel industry around the world, but I am proud of our teams for pulling together and finding new ways to deliver the warm Thai hospitality and distinctive family experiences for our guests. As Thailand and other destinations gradually move towards reopening international borders, we look forward to welcoming our guests back to The Place To Be,” said Centara Hotels and Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

Under Thailand’s Tourism Sandbox scheme, the Kingdom will welcome fully vaccinated travellers from around the world for a quarantine-free visit, starting with Phuket on 1 July 2021, before rolling out the programme to other popular destinations across Thailand.

In addition to Centara Karon Resort Phuket and Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, other Phuket resorts that also received the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award include Centara Villa Phuket, Centara Kata Resort Phuket, and Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa.

Travellers’ Choice, Best of the Best winners, are judged by the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020.

For more information about Centara’s award-winning hotels and resorts, visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com

