DUBAI, UAE, 21 May 2021: Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this week with Huawei, one of the world’s top tech brands, to further extend its existing partnership.

The enhanced collaboration will allow both brands to build awareness to a wider audience in the Middle East and beyond.

The agreement was signed during the Arabian Travel Market 2021 (ATM) in Dubai by Emirates senior vice president commercial operations – Far East, Orhan Abbasat and Huawei global partnerships & eco-development vice president the Middle East and Africa, Lu Geng.

In addition to joint promotions designed to build brand awareness for Emirates and Huawei, the partnership will cover customer initiatives, including enhanced features for Huawei smartphone users when booking tickets and making travel plans on the Emirates app. The joint cooperation will also see Emirates providing support for the Huawei search engine, Petal Search, on smart devices in the MEA region.

For Emirates, the integration into Huawei’s ecosystem will allow the airline to tap into a broader target audience and Huawei phone users, especially in the Chinese marketplace, which has been regarded as one of the key strategic markets for Emirates worldwide.

