Knockdown sale on AirAsia

BANGKOK, 25 May 2021: AirAsia Thailand is focusing on a “Year-End Flight” promotion to fuel recovery in the domestic market that knocks down one-way fares to as low as THB 99**.

It hopes to boost advance bookings during a three-day sale that started 24 May and runs to midnight on 26 May.

The sale is for travel between 1 September to 16 December, when the airline is counting on domestic travel returning as the vaccination programme due to start 7 May rebuilds consumer confidence.

Now more than a year since Covid-19 closed down Thailand’s tourism, the prospects are grim, with the vaccination programme the only hope for a domestic travel revival. Last year the low infection rate allowed domestic travel to prosper, but the second and third waves of late 2020 and first quarter 2021 brought local travel to a standstill.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya, commenting on the latest deal, said: “While it is in everyone’s best interests to care for themselves at this time to overcome the Covid-19 situation, AirAsia is providing these incredibly low fares to cater for strong pent up demand for travel later this year, when travel restrictions ease.”

He acknowledges everyone has had to put “travel on hold to care for themselves and to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 but we also know that there is a growing desire to travel again…. We have launched this special promotion to encourage everyone to continue caring for themselves now so they can then treat themselves once travel restrictions ease”.

The Year-End Flight THB99 promotion is available for flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket. Also valid out of Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket and Surat Thani.

Flights for THB199

A THB199 fare is applicable for domestic cross-provincial routes such as Chiang Mai to Hua Hin and Udon Thani to Hua Hin.

Flights for THB299

Flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Nan or Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Hat Yai and Krabi.

Flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Nan, Loei and Trang.

**Promotion availability is limited and may not be offered on some flights and during some long holiday periods. Tickets are exclusive of airport tax, ancillary service charges and other fees. The displayed price is the lowest fare possible when booking at airasia.com and the AirAsia Mobile App.