Qatar CEO chairs oneworld

DOHA, Qatar, 25 May 2021: Oneworld global airline alliance has appointed Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker to serve as its chairman of the alliance’s governing board.

He will succeed the current oneworld governing board chairman Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce.





Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “As we emerge from some of the most challenging times ever facing the global airline industry, I am honoured to be chosen by my fellow board members to lead the Governing Board for oneworld, an alliance that has continued to expand since Covid-19 emerged, with the addition of two new members in Alaska Airlines and Royal Air Maroc.

Under his leadership, Qatar Airways has grown into one of the world’s most highly-awarded airlines with an extensive global network, with plans to serve over 140 destinations by the end of July 2021. Qatar Airways became a member of oneworld in October 2013.

The oneworld governing board comprises the CEOs of all the alliance’s member airlines – Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines, alongside Qatar Airways.