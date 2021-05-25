Thai Vietjet green season sale

BANGKOK, 25 May 2021: To mark the start of Thailand’s monsoon rain or “green season” Thai Vietjet launched a ‘Fly Green Sale’ promotion with the lowest fares set at THB99.

Fare quotes staring at THB99 one-way do not include taxes, fees, and add-on services, but they are applicable to the airline’s entire domestic flight network at the airline’s website www.vietjetair.com.





Bookings must be completed by 28 May, with travel dates from 1 June to 30 September 2021 (exclusive of public holidays).

The deal covers all domestic flights in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani.

The tickets are also available on all other distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be easily made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/credit cards.