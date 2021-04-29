Thai AirAsia waives fees

BANGKOK, 29 April 2021: Thai AirAsia is offering passengers unlimited free flight changes for those who wish to alter their travel plans as Thailand sufferers its worst surge in Covid-19 cases.

There are still very few international flights landing at Thailand’s gateway airports in Bangkok other than repatriation flights. As Covid-19 cases reach more than 60,000 and 163 deaths, near-lockdown measures have virtually halted all but essential domestic services.

The airline confirmed that passengers who booked flights between 1 January and 31 May 2021 with travel scheduled for between 26 April and 16 May gain the following concessions.

Unlimited free flight changes.

No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

Fare difference to be waived.

New travel date without incurring a fee are available up to 31 July 2021.

Guests with flights booked from 1 January to 31 May and scheduled to travel between 17 and 31 May are also offered unlimited flight changes concessions.

Free flight changes for an unlimited number of times.

No change fee costs. Seats for rebooking are subject to seat availability.

A fare difference may incur a charge.

No fees for unlimited flight changes offered up to 31 July 2021.