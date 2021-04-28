HKTB chief welcomes travel bubble

HONG KONG, 28 April 2021: Hong Kong Tourism Board welcomes the agreement between the governments of the Hong Kong SAR and Singapore on relaunching the bilateral Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble (ATB).

HKTB’s chairman Dr YK Pang commented on the deal: “Relaunching the Air Travel Bubble with Singapore is the first step in Hong Kong’s resumption of international travel, and a milestone for preparing the city for gradually welcoming more visitors back. We expect that travellers at the early stage of the launch of the ATB are those who travel for family visits or other essential reasons, and leisure travellers will return successively.”

Hong Kong SAR and Singapore will relaunch the bilateral Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble (ATB) starting from 26 May with a single daily flight between the two territories.

HKTB said it is working with tourism sectors to enhance Hong Kong overall anti-epidemic measures, including the strengthening of hygiene protocols launched last year for hotels, restaurants, transportation, shopping malls and tour operators.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific confirmed the first flight from Hong Kong to Singapore under the ATB scheme would start on 26 May operated by pilots and cabin crew who have all been fully vaccinated.

Flight schedule

Cathay Pacific’s Air Travel Bubble flights will operate as CX759 and CX734 using an Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The inaugural CX759 flight from Hong Kong will depart 26 May, while the first CX734 flight from Singapore will depart a day later on 27 May.

Date Flight No. Departing STD Arriving STA 26 May CX759 HKG 09:10 SIN 13:05 27 May CX734 SIN 14:45 HKG 19:00

*All times local

From 27 May to 9 June, the flight schedule will be as follows:

Flight Days of operation Departing STD Arriving STA CX759 27, 29 May, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June HKG 09:10 SIN 13:05 CX734 27, 29 May, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June SIN 14:45 HKG 19:00

*All times local

From10 June, Cathay Pacific will operate daily return Air Travel Bubble flights (CX759 and CX734) to Singapore.

(Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board and Cathay Pacific)