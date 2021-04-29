A physical ITB Asia set to return

SINGAPORE, 29 April 2021: ITB Asia will gear up to resume its physical trade show format in October but with strict Covid-19 preventative measures in place.

Messe Berlin Singapore, the show organiser, confirmed the move back to an in-person format scheduled in Singapore from 27 to 29 October based on the current Covid-19 hygiene and safety protocols.

Over 600 international exhibitors have already registered for the annual three-day B2B trade show and convention, signalling their confidence in the industry’s recovery.

Singapore has clocked up a remarkable Covid-19 recovery with cases down to a seven-day average of 25, mostly imported. Overall, Singapore’s cumulative count is 61,063 infections with just 30 deaths since mid-January 2020.

But for ITB Asia to attract a high trade visitor attendance Covid-19 outbreaks in neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and India need to be brought under control.

ITB Asia will be co-located Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore with two other shows MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, all organised by Messe Berlin Singapore.

Now flagged an in-person event, the organisers hope to bring travel industry professionals back for meaningful business, networking and learning through face-to-face interactions. The organiser promises the trade show will adopt robust, safe management measures to provide a safe environment for all ITB Asia attendees.

With just six months to go before it opens its doors, the show is attracting international exhibitors from tourism organisations, hospitality and travel technology companies.

They include Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Inspired by Iceland, Korea Tourism Organization, Malta Tourism Authority, Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Penang Global Tourism, Saudi Tourism Authority, Shizuoka Prefectural Government, Singapore Tourism Board, Visit Finland, Visit Maldives, Visit Monaco, and Zagreb Tourist Board.

Also on the books to attend are Bangkok Airways, BWH Hotel Group, Juniper, Meliá Hotels International, Oakwood Worldwide Asia, Open Destinations, PKFare, Qtech Software, Traveloka Services, Trip.com Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“More and more signs of the industry’s return are emerging. With the worldwide vaccination roll-outs, the industry is right to be optimistic. After ITB Asia went completely virtual for the first time last year, we are returning to an in-person event this October. Drawing from the lessons and past experiences, the ITB Asia Team will ensure a trade show with robust safety management measures in place for all ITB Asia attendees,” said Messe Berlin Singapore managing director Katrina Leung.

Delivering a safe and practical format will involve the Singapore Tourism Board to facilitate the entry of short-term international MICE travellers to attend ITB Asia 2021 in Singapore.

Under the Ministry of Health’s current guidelines, selected groups of travellers are allowed to enter for essential business, official or work purposes and will not be required to serve a Stay Home Notice (SHN). However, they are required to undergo Covid-19 tests during their stay, including before departure and upon arrival, and to follow a strict, controlled itinerary, limiting interactions with the broader community for the first 14 days.

Key Safe Management Measures* in place at ITB Asia 2021:

Dedicated transport provided for overseas attendees upon arrival and departure at Changi Airport and between locations within the event itinerary.

All attendees are required to download the TraceTogether Mobile App for contact tracing and Safe Entry purposes.

They will need to practice 1-metre safe distancing between individuals at all times.

Temperature screenings will be conducted at the venue and event entrances.

All attendees are required to wear a face mask at all times, except when eating and drinking.

*The above guidelines are subject to changes as the Covid-19 situation develops globally.

