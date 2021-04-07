Thai AirAsia in SuperSale mode

BANGKOK, 7 April 2021: AirAsia is dumping fare on domestic flights to hit a rock-bottom THB499 per trip for members of its loyalty programme and THB542 for non-members.

It comes at a time when airlines would usually enjoy higher fares due to travel demand during the annual Songkran festival week, but not this year.

Passengers must book by the cut off midnight 11 April for travel from 12 April to 14 November 2021. Thai AirAsia’s claims to be resuming all of its domestic services this month.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “As the month of April comes with multiple long holidays, the AirAsia Super Sale promotion is providing convenient and low fare travel across all domestic AirAsia routes and regional connections.”