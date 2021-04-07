Agoda perks to revive travel

SINGAPORE, 7 April 2021: Digital travel platform Agoda has soft-launched in Asia special offers in an attempt to revive travel demand in a region where quarantine rules remain strict.

Agoda Special Offers is supported with dedicated landing pages across 10 markets, and more than 1,700 hotels are already on board to help meet consumers’ desire for extra perks with their stays.

According to a recent Agoda customer survey, receiving additional perks, such as free room upgrades and early check-in, is the second most important factor in a customers’ travel decision after price. But the challenge is to regain confidence and for countries to find workable and safe alternatives to replace quarantine rules.

Agoda is canvassing hotels to sign up and offer exclusive and non-exclusive packages and value-added benefits with their rooms, such as food and beverage vouchers, onsite or offsite experiences, and special room upgrade deals.

Agoda will initiate a marketing campaign to support the ASO launch will ensure partners enjoy higher exposure and click-throughs. With dedicated landing pages showcasing these special offer packages on desktop and mobile, consumers can easily access and browse the range of offers most suited to their travel needs.

“This past year, we have seen travellers re-explore their own domestic markets, staying hyper-local and for the most part staying in places and hotels, they are familiar with. But recently, we have seen the growth of travellers that are all about self-care, pampering and indulgence, because quite simply, they “are worth it”. But this traveller is savvy about deals and has high expectations,” explained Agoda regional director Southeast Asia and Oceania, Enric Casals.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 25 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages.