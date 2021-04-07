DUBAI, 7 April 2021: Following the launch of skywardsmilesmall.com in the US and the UK, Emirates Skywards members can now earn miles while shopping online with more than 50 brands in the UAE.

Earning Skywards Miles is now even easier with everyday online purchases made across fashion, electronics, health, beauty, home, and many more. Enjoy a shopping spree with some of the most popular brands, including Ounass, AliExpress, Mothercare, SharafDG, Pottery Barn, Harvey Nichols and H&M.

Earn up to 50 Miles for every AED 50 spent

To start earning Miles, members can visit skywardsmilesmall.com; browse through a list of 50 participating brands, which will soon expand to include an even more extensive range; log in with their Emirates Skywards account details; select their preferred brand, and continue to the brand’s website to complete the purchase. The loyalty programme is offering its members a rich Miles earning proposition of up to 50 Miles for every AED 50 spent.

Members can also continue to earn Miles while shopping with their favourite US and UK brands on skywardsmilesmall.com, including Harrods, Macy’s, Selfridges, Apple, Saks Fifth Avenue and more than a thousand other brands.* For a full list of participating brands, click here.

Emirates Skywards co-branded cardholders can maximize the number of Miles earned by using their credit or debit card for payment while shopping on the platform.

Emirates Skywards has more than 27 million members worldwide, with the fifth-largest membership base in the UAE. The loyalty programme provides its members with exclusive privileges, unmatched rewards and innovative offerings. Earlier this year, the loyalty programme was one of the first in the world and first in the region to offer its members an extension on tier status until 2022 – providing members more flexibility, choice and reassurance.

For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*Subject to partner brand shipping conditions