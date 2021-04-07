Qatar expands summer season flights

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar Airways says it will serve 140 destinations and deliver more than 1,200 flights weekly as the summer timetable gets underway later this month.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said: “As the global vaccine rollout begins to gather pace, we look forward to a gradual easing of entry restrictions throughout 2021 and welcoming back our millions of passengers onboard the World’s Best Airline.”

He said the airline plans to rebuild its network to more than 140 destinations, including 23 in Africa, 14 in the Americas, 43 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in Europe and 19 in the Middle East. Many cities will be served with a strong schedule with daily or more frequencies.

Qatar’s Asia-Pacific destinations

Adelaide (ADL), Ahmedabad (AMD), Amritsar (ATQ), Auckland (AKL), Bali (DPS), Bangalore (BLR), Bangkok (BKK), Brisbane (BNE), Calicut (CCJ), Cebu (CEB), Chennai (MAA), Clark (CRK), Colombo (CMB), Dhaka (DAC), Goa (GOI), Guangzhou (CAN), Hangzhou (HGH), Hanoi (HAN), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Hong Kong (HKG), Hyderabad (HYD), Islamabad (ISB), Jakarta (CGK), Karachi (KHI), Kathmandu (KTM), Kochi (COK), Kolkata (CCU), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Lahore (LHE), Male (MLE), Manila (MNL), Melbourne (MEL), Mumbai (BOM), New Delhi (DEL), Perth (PER), Peshawar (PEW), Phuket (HKT), Seoul (ICN), Singapore (SIN), Sialkot (SKT), Sydney (SYD), Tokyo Narita (NRT), Trivandrum (TRV)

