OTM merges shows in August

MUMBAI, 7 April 2021: Organisers of the OTM, an in-person travel trade show focusing on India, confirmed this week it would merge its April show edition with the second edition planned for 19 to 21 August at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.

The latest Covid-19 restrictions banning meetings in Mumbai forced the organisers to cancel the first edition of the OTM scheduled for 28 to 30 April, merging it with the 19 to 21 August edition. The show is usually held every six months.

It blamed the cancellation of the OTM April edition on the latest Covid-19 measures that extended the ban on all events in Mumbai through to the end of April.

The OTM scheduled for April had confirmations from over 300 exhibitors from nine countries and 15 Indian States. However, the organisers said all the exhibitor bookings would be shifts to the merged. In the cancellation notice for the April edition, the organisers said they would “return in August with a full calendar of travel tradeshows.”