Dubai safest show on earth?

DUBAI, 20 April 2021: Arabian Travel Market has reconfirmed that the 2021 in-person edition will go ahead at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16 to 19 May.

A virtual version of the show will run a week after the in-person event from 24 to 26 May.

The ATM show organiser, Reed Exhibitions, is working closely with the team at the Dubai World Trade Centre and with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to ensure that all events run safely and have implemented a range of measures, including an enhanced cleaning regime, improved air circulation and multiple hand sanitiser stations.

Arabian Travel Market exhibition director ME, Danielle Curtis, said: “Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world to visit with a wide range of precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey, from arrival to departure. More than 9 million vaccine doses have already been administered in the UAE, which is also a major achievement.”

The theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism, and the spotlight will be focused on the very latest ‘Covid-19’ news from around the world – vaccine rollouts, social and travel restrictions, and as a consequence, the current state of the industry and more importantly, what the future holds. It will also look at the emerging trends and how innovation can drive the industry forward.

The health of the travel and tourism industry is key to the region. Before the pandemic, the direct contribution of travel and tourism to the Middle East’s GDP was predicted by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), to reach USD133.6 billion by 2028.

During the in-person edition, 62 countries will participate this year with exhibition space. They include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Germany, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Greece, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

Features this year will include Travel Forward at ATM, which will highlight keynote speakers and world-class technology experts that will provide industry-leading insights about the latest technologies and trends that will undoubtedly shape the future of travel and tourism.

The ATM 2021 conference programme includes the Global Stage, which will feature the Hotel Industry Summit and Buyer Forums dedicated to key source markets such as Saudi Arabia, India and China.

There is an International Tourism and Investment Conference, plus other focused events on Gulf-Israeli ties, an Aviation Panel and a special seminar aimed at encouraging women to take up careers in tourism and travel.

In addition, other co-located events will include the Digital Influencer Speed Networking event and Buyers’ Club.

ATM 2021 will play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, which will feature exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

Also, for the first time, a new hybrid format will mean a virtual ATM running a week later (24-26 May) aimed at participants who can’t travel to Dubai and to reach a wider audience.

ATM Virtual, which made its debut earlier this year after ATM 2020 was postponed, proved to be a resounding success attracting 12,000 online attendees from 140 countries.

“It is imperative that we include a virtual element to Arabian Travel Week because many industry professionals from around the world cannot attend the in-person event every year, particularly this year, with travel restrictions still in place,” said Curtis.

ATM 2021’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) as Destination Partner, Emaar Hospitality Group as Official Hotel Partner and Emirates as Official Airline Partner.

(Source: News Arabian Travel Mart)