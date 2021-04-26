DUBAI, UAE, 26 April 2021: Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to Mexico City via Barcelona from 2 July 2021.

The BCN-MEX route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR, which offers 38 Business class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in economy class. Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 0325, arriving in Barcelona at 0835 before departing again at 1050 and arriving in Mexico City at 1605 the same day.

The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 1940, arriving in Barcelona at 1345 the next day. EK256 will depart Barcelona at 1530 bound for Dubai, where it will arrive at 0015 the next day (all times local).

The resumed service between Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico will serve Emirates’ customers in Mexico and offer more choice to travellers heading from Europe, India, South East Asia and the Middle East via Dubai or Barcelona.

The service will also provide additional connectivity to global markets for Mexican exports such as avocados, berries, mangoes, automotive parts and medical supplies. Emirates SkyCargo has been flying freighters to/from Mexico City since 2014 already, marking seven years of operations to the country this month.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo continued its cargo connectivity to Mexico City on freighter and passenger freighter flights, bringing in much-needed PPE and Covid-19 vaccines into the country while continuing to support Mexican exports.

Emirates customers from the UAE and around the world can now plan their travel as Mexico remains open for tourists and visitors, particularly from the UAE, Spain, Pakistan, Singapore, Egypt, and Lebanon.

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers holding tickets issued before 30 September 2020 for travel before 31 December 2021 can now rebook to travel anytime within 36 months, an extension of 12 months from the previous policy.

Passengers holding tickets issued after 1 October 2020 for travel before 31 December 2021 can utilize their tickets anytime within 36 months from the date of their original booking. Fees for reissuing any ticket will be waived, and vouchers or unused portions of Emirates tickets may be refunded without penalty.

Customers who hold tickets issued directly by Emirates, whether via emirates.com or the airline’s retail and contact centres, do not have to contact Emirates as the tickets are automatically extended. Customers who purchased their tickets via a travel agent will need to contact their agent before the expiry date to reissue their tickets.

For more information on Emirates’ rebooking policy: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/ticket-options/

(Source: Your Stories Emirates)