KOTA KINABALU, 26 April 2021: Malaysia’s business events promoter, MyCEB, hosted a roadshow in Sabah at the weekend where it presented the Malaysia Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021–2030 to local tourism stakeholders.

The Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau’s roadshow and the presentation of the National Tourism Plan 2021-2030’s business events strategy topped the agenda during the official visit to Sabah of Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Hajah Nancy Shukri.

Commenting on the role of business events for Sabah’s economy, she commented: “We are working closely with agencies and ministries just to expand recovery plans for Sabah’s tourism once the cross-border gates are open.”

Sabah International Convention Centre hosted the Meet in Malaysia at Sabah attended by 200 industry stakeholders and government officers.

The minister said the roadshow in Sabah was different from presentations held in other States because it comprised of two elements the National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 and the ‘Meet in Malaysia@Sabah’ campaign.