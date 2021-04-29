DUBAI, 28 April 2021: Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have introduced full digital verification of Covid-19 medical records connected to testing and vaccination for travellers based in the UAE.

Emirates customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical Covid-19 PCR test report. Those who have a Covid-19 vaccination and a Covid-19 PCR test at a DHA health centre in Dubai can have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.

The new streamlined verification procedures will enable secure and faster processing times for customers departing from Dubai International Airport and matched with the destination’s entry requirements.

Emirates will only process the relevant information related explicitly to the Covid-19 entry requirements of the customer’s destination. Once check-in formalities are completed, information pertaining to Covid-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.

The integration comes less than two months after the signing of the MoU between Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority and is a first-of-its-kind agreement between an airline and a government health authority. The integration also makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement complete digital verification of traveller medical records related to Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

In the coming months, the next phase of digital verification will see secure integration of health records within the IATA Travel Pass as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.

Customers who have done PCR testing or vaccinations outside of Dubai will still be required to provide their travel documents at check-in. Some destination countries require travellers to carry physical documents when travelling.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest entry requirements for their destination by visiting: www.emirates.com/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/