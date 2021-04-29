THAI offloads its Laksi crew centre

BANGKOK, 29 April 2021: THAI Airways International will vacate its showcase crew centre in Laksi, a northern suburb of Bangkok close to Don Mueang Airport, following the conclusion of a sales agreement earlier this month

Sold for THB1.81 billion to Energy Complex Co Ltd (EnCo) through a bidding process, the asset-stripping was part of the ongoing business reorganization process approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court.

EnCo paid a 10% deposit within 15 days from the date of the announcement made in mid-April. It will pay the balance before or within the date of the ownership transfer and be responsible for fees and all taxes relevant to the transfer registration, according to THAI’s official statement.

The Central Bankruptcy Court ordered THAI to “sell its Laksi Crew Training Center consisting of land, buildings but excluding properties that are not the land and buildings’ components and other chattels.” The Laksi Crew Training Centre (Laksi Office) located at 425 Kamphaeng Phet Road, Don Mueang, Bangkok, covers an area of more than 19 rai (7.5 acres) directly opposite the Don Mueang International Airport complex.

Bidders filed their offers on 1 April 2021 and then make final offers on 9 April 2021. After considering the final prices, THAI then negotiated the price, terms, and conditions with the winning bidder. Funds raised from the sale of the Laksi Office, one of the airline’s key real estate assets, will be used to sustain the airline’s business operations.

