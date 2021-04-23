Bangkok cuts flights due to Covid surge

BANGKOK, 23 April 2021: Bangkok Airways has delayed the launch of a new route, Bangkok – Mae Sot until 17 October 2021, due to a surge in Covid-19 infections across all 77 provinces in Thailand.

With new cases of more than a thousand per day since early April, health officials warn it could take between one to two months to stabilize the third wave of infections. Under the circumstances, airline bookings are declining as people avoid all but essential travel.

The airline also confirmed it is suspending services on the following routes:

Phuket – Hat Yai route from 23 April to 30 October 2021

Bangkok – Sukhothai from 1 – 31 May 2021

Bangkok – Trat from 1 – 31 May 2021

The airline is temporarily closing ticketing offices:

Hat Yai Office from 1 May to 31 October 2021

Sukhothai Office from 1 – 31 May 2021

Trat office from 1 – 31 May 2021

Passengers affected by flight suspensions can rebook their tickets without any change fees. For passengers who booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways, they should contact the airline via the following channels;