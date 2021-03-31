Vietnam cautiously resumes flights

HANOI, 31 March 2021: Vietnam Airlines resumed a couple of international flights at the weekend, with one flight from the Vietnamese capital heading to Tokyo in Japan and the other departing the central coastal town of Danang for Taipei in Taiwan.

The two flights represented Vietnam’s first commercial flights since early last year, with the exception of ad-hoc repatriation flights for returning Vietnamese citizens.

On the Taipei – Danang return flight on Monday, VnExpress International, an online news service, said 200 passengers disembarked at Danang airport and underwent a PCR Covid-19 test before entering a 14-day quarantine.

“This flight marked the restart of Vietnam Airlines’ inbound commercial flights after a period of suspension due to the complicated development of Covid-19,” Vietnam Airlines claimed in a statement.

A roundtrip flight from Hanoi to Tokyo, also on 29 March, marked the first flight in months to serve the Japanese capital, and the airline confirmed a second flight to Tokyo is now scheduled for 8 April 2021.

It has also scheduled a flight from Hanoi to Seoul in South Korea, 8 April. On 9 April, the airline will operate a Hanoi to Frankfurt with no indication when scheduled services resume to Germany, although there are plans to resume a weekly flight possibly by July.

Meanwhile, the specialised aviation newsletter Airline Geeks claimed in a report at the weekend the airline plans to recommence flights in two phases to the US.

Initially, it will apply to the US Department of Transportation for more repatriation flights. Up until now, it has flown 12 repatriation flights to pick up Vietnamese and US citizens with residency in Vietnam.

In the second phase, the airline plans to start a weekly flight from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco. Eventually, it hopes to increase services to three weekly.

The flights will serve Vietnamese citizens who need to return home, as entry to Vietnam is barred for everyone, except for essential business or government travel.