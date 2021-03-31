PATTAYA, 31 March 2021: Royal Cliff Hotel Group announced this week the return of the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament following its cancellation at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The annual event is back from 2 to 4 April 2021, the hotel group said in the announcement. Hosting the event coincides with easing of travel restrictions that reopen the popular resort to domestic travellers from around the country.

This year’s supercharged category is the 35+ Men Singles for tennis players of all skill levels. Twenty players will fight it out to get their name on the Fitz Club Champions board and win lots of prizes.

What makes this event so popular is the round-robin format in which all competitors are guaranteed to play several matches in one of the best Tennis clubs in Thailand.





Sponsored by Siam Daikin Sales Co Ltd, Carabao Group, Yonex Thailand, Dunlop Thailand, T&T Aluminum, Fur-right, VC Fabric, Meiji and Supply Gallery, the tournament supports Pattaya ambitions to become a top sports destination in Thailand.

Approaching its 13th edition, the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament promotes fitness, sports, and recreation, especially for senior players. The newly resurfaced courts have been installed with new LED lights enabling players to play in a comfortable and competitive environment after dark when temperatures drop.

Royal Cliff is backing the tennis and sports community in Pattaya and promoting senior players to improve their game and get more socially connected. Also, the objective is to reposition Pattaya as a family and sports destination a leader in Asia.

Preventive measures against Covid-19 are in place at the tournament venue, which will follow government guidelines on health, social distancing and hygiene. These include temperature checks, no handshakes, the use of hand sanitisers and social distancing guidelines for the spectators.

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness has been frequented by top ATP players, including Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Istomin and Nikolay Davydenko, who has set up tennis camps at the resort. The tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open, so players can choose Fitz Club to prepare for the warmer conditions they will encounter big grand slam tournament around Asia-Pacific.

It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including excellent cardio machines, seven floodlit tennis courts, two air-conditioned squash courts, a swimming pool, table tennis and sauna & steam rooms.

The three-day tennis event remains one of Pattaya’s most highly anticipated sports events of the year, and fans and supporters are welcome to view the matches.

For more information or to register for the tournament, please email: fitz@royalcliff.com, visit https://www.royalcliff.com/new/13th-tennis-tournament/ or call +6638250421 ext 2621.