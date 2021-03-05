Travel bubbles should extend to leisure trips

SEPANG, 5 March 2021: As vaccine programmes roll out and domestic air travel look set to resume soon, AirAsia joins aviation and tourism experts in calling for a standardised approach to travel protocols to help kickstart international air travel revival.

AirAsia Group president airlines, Bo Lingam says: “Covid-19 has left a severe impact on everyone and particularly on the travel and hospitality industries. A mutually agreed global framework approach is needed to resume cross border travel activity.

He claims travel requirements in the region are currently complex and uncoordinated, and travel bubbles are limited or unused.

“The travel and tourism industry must work together with one consistent set of protocols and procedures for guests such as testing and vaccination requirements, coupled with a mutually agreed common digital health pass and with the expansion of travel bubbles to include the leisure sector.”

His comments follow a recent AirAsia review of Covid-19 procedures and protocols in regional countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, China and Australia.

It confirmed that existing travel requirements vary across ASEAN countries, making it challenging and difficult for travellers to understand and follow.

The different travel protocols across regional countries also pose operational difficulties for airlines and travel operators. Without common travel protocols, manual verification of health and travel documents becomes more time consuming and is prone to error and fraud, especially with an increase in the use of fake health certification.

“With 40% to 50% of the regional population expected to be vaccinated by the third quarter of 2021, travel policies should be updated regularly to reflect the current situation, including the possible removal of quarantine requirements.

“A good example is in the Philippines, where they have recently standardised all the travel requirements in the country and removed the ones that are no longer relevant,” said Bo.

The report also concluded that travel bubbles were mostly limited to business and essential travellers only. But business travellers are less likely to provide a boost to the tourism industry as the majority of corporate meetings can now be conducted online.

A key recommendation is for the expansion of travel bubbles for leisure travellers to be implemented in phases starting with destinations in safe zones.

Travel risk can be minimised through the implementation of strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and various measures, including point to point controlled travel, fixed itineraries and contact tracing apps.

AirAsia recently announced its latest innovation Scan2Fly, which enables guests to scan and upload their medical documentation during the online check-in process to confirm they are approved to fly in real-time before heading to the airport.

Scan2Fly was rolled out ahead of globally approved digital passports to support AirAsia’s goal of providing a Covid safe and fully contactless travel experience. Scan2Fly can be seamlessly integrated into other globally approved platforms from different countries, relating to Covid-19 and vaccine solutions.

AirAsia is also soon commencing the roll out biometric facial recognition technology across key ports, launching in Malaysia’s klia2 from April as it continues to develop new products and services to make flying more hygienic and seamless.